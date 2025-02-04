Father of three slams developer's 'broken promises' and 'excuses' over unfinished housing estate in Northampton

A father of three living on an unfinished housing estate in Northampton has criticised the developers over ‘broken promises’, ‘excuses’ and a ‘lack of communication’.

Residents of the 139-home Lancaster and Harvester Way housing development by Watermeadow Homes in Far Cotton have repeatedly expressed frustration over prolonged delays and the incomplete state of their estate.

Dad Dean Foskett is now speaking out after nearly three years of living on the site, having paid £338,000 for the house in August 2022 and moving his young family in.

The 41-year-old said: "The site as a whole—there are potholes, uneven roads, high curbs, unkept land, fencing. It looks like we’re living in a constant building site.

Residents in Harvester Way say they are still unhappy the site is unfinished three years after moving in.

"The worst bit is, there’s no information, no communication from Watermeadow Homes. We’re having to find our own information by talking to each other on Facebook groups or contacting our local councillor.

"It’s just been a complete lack of communication. They have completely vacated the site now, so the on-site manager who was here before is no longer contactable. The contact numbers on their website don’t work. There’s no number to call them on.”

Asked about the effects it has had on his family, Dean said: “It’s awful. I’ve got three young boys. We hyped them up about buying a new home. When we moved into this house, we were told a park was being built here.

"This was three years ago—now my kids have grown up. One isn’t interested in playing at the park, one is playing out on these dodgy roads and one patch of grass. He was super excited about the park.”

Dean, who says he speaks for the majority on the estate, said: "We’ve gone from being excited about our new home to considering moving because nothing’s happening.

"We feel we’ve moved into a building site. No answers. Broken promises. They don’t care.

“They snapped up the money, then pushed us to the back of the pile. I feel they’re blaming the council for 99 per cent of the problems. It’s excuses after excuses."

Independent Councillor Julie Davenport said: "I feel so much sympathy for the residents who were so happy and excited to move into their new homes, expecting the development to be completed to a good standard, with a play park outside their front doors.

"They are having to live with wasteland in front of them and no completed roads.

"It’s very sad, and I wish I could give them a date when everything will be completed, but I cannot."

A Water Meadow Homes spokesman said: "The completion of the roads has been waiting for the work to the attenuation tanks. We only received approval to proceed from the council two weeks ago. This is now back out to tender, and we would hope to start within the next two months, weather permitting.

"If we finish the roads prior to completion of these works, they will be damaged by the heavy equipment required.

"Councillor Davenport has been kept up to date on a regular basis on this matter.”

WNC has been contacted for comment.