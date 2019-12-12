Father Christmas and his sleigh begin early tour of Northamptonshire

Santa Claus has started his early tour of Northamptonshire ahead of Christmas Day.

Last night (Wednesday) he was sighted in Roade with some of his magical helpers giving out sweets to children and asking them what's on their special wish list.

Last year Santa and his helpers raised more than 8,000 for good causes in Northamptonshire.Pictures by Kirsty Edmonds.

Santa was invited to Northamptonshire by the Rotary Club of Northampton Becket - a group of 40 men and women who fundraise for good causes in the town.

To make sure he saves all his magical power for December 25, his sleigh will be towed by car, while playing lots of Christmas songs and displaying his twinkly lights.

Last year the special helpers, who each have a bucket to collect coins, raised £8,000 for good causes, which paid for 50 disabled children to have a fun day out at Wicksteed Park, a senior citizens afternoon out for 30 people and a donation to Northampton Town FC Community Programme's disabled football team.

Robert Martell of the Rotary Club said: "It went really well. The new area in Roade had asked Santa if he would be prepared to include them in his rounds.

"We had already leafletted the area and there were lots of children who came out to see him.

"Santa was really lucky with the weather and his collectors were well recieved by everybody - it was really good to see."

Santa and his sleigh can be tracked on the Rotary Club's Facebook page every day, by clicking here. Or, he can be found on the following dates and locations around the county:

Thursday, December 12: Wootton village

Friday, December 13: Moulton Leys.

Saturday, December 14: Roads off Billing Road East.

Sunday, December 15: Hunsbury Meadows and Pineham village

Monday, December 16: Wootton Fields

Tuesday, December 17: Roads off Butts Road

Wednesday, December 18: Grange Park

Thursday, December 19: King Edward Road area

Friday, December 20: Penvale Road area East Hunsbury

The sleigh can be seen from 6pm until 8pm in the above locations.