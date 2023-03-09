Father and daughter go 'full conspiracy mode' after spotting 'UFO' over Northampton skies one day before sonic boom

An 11-year-old girl and her dad from Northampton say they spotted a ‘UFO’ flying over the town at the weekend.

Schoolgirl Myla Higgs was in the car with her dad Mark when the pair saw a UFO in the skies above Moulton College on Friday, March 3 at 5pm.

Mark said: "I was driving my daughter to netball when she saw something in the sky that was moving at an irregular speed that was faster than a plane. It was metallic with no wings and, as I was driving, I gave her my phone to try and zoom in on it and she took a picture.

Myla Higgs (pictured) says she saw a 'UFO' (pictured) over Moulton on Friday, March 3 at 5pm

"We first saw it coming into the back end of Moulton coming from Boughton and we lost sight of it over the new Moulton College gym building area.

"It definitely wasn’t a plane or balloon and the speed it was moving was odd. It also looks similar to other cylinder UFO sightings found online if you zoom in on the image. Picture from a far doesn’t look much but when you zoom right in it does look abnormal."

Mark and Myla revealed they have even gone 'full conspiracy mode'.

The father and daughter said: "Don’t forget, the next day there was that unexplained sonic boom... maybe it was chasing another alien craft in the Northampton area – full conspiracy mode."

Thousands of residents took to social media on Saturday, March 4 at around midday to say they heard a 'loud bang' over the county.

The Ministry of Defence later confirmed that the noise was a 'sonic boom' from an RAF Typhoon Fighter Jet which was authorised to go supersonic.

An MoD spokesperson said: “A Typhoon aircraft from RAF Coninsgby offered assistance to a civilian aircraft and were authorised to fly supersonic.

“The civilian aircraft was directed to Stansted Airport and landed safely.”

This newspaper submitted a freedom of information request to Northamptonshire Police in December which revealed that in 2022 there were no reports of ghosts, werewolves, aliens or zombies in Northampton.