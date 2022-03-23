Royal and Derngate in Northampton is welcoming a stage adaptation of Fatal Attraction in March, complete with several famous faces.

Based on the Oscar-nominated classic motion picture, James Dearden’s intoxicating new stage production Fatal Attraction brings the definitive movie thriller to Northampton’s Royal & Derngate from Tuesday 29 March to Saturday 2 April.

The production stars Footballer’s Wives siren Susie Amy as the iconic Alex Forrest, soap star favourite Oliver Farnworth (Coronation Street) as Dan Gallagher and celebrated TV talent and performer Louise Redknapp (Eternal, Strictly Come Dancing, Cabaret, 9 to 5) as Beth Gallagher.

The performance hopes to bring the 1987 film to life

When happily married New York attorney Dan Gallagher meets charming editor Alex on a night out in the city, they both commit to a night of passion they can’t take back. Dan returns home to his family and tries to forget the mistake he has made, but Alex has different ideas. Dan’s about to discover that love is a dangerous game, and Alex has only one rule; you play fair with her, and she’ll play fair with you.

One of the most iconic films of the era, Fatal Attraction was one of 1987’s highest grossing US Box Office release, securing six major Oscar nominations at the following year’s Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Glenn Close’s mesmerising depiction of urbane sophisticate Alex Forrest. Fatal Attraction’s success was such that the film inspired a generation of psychosexual thrillers in the years that followed.

Fatal Attraction takes to the Derngate stage from Tuesday 29 March to Saturday 2 April, at 7.30pm, with matinees at 2.30pm on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets – priced from £13* – can be booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or they can also be booked online.

Pictured: Louise Redknapp playing Beth Gallagher