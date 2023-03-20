Fast and Furious Northampton: Police condemn illegal car meets in busy supermarket car park following weekend chaos

Police have sent out a strong message to anyone thinking about participating in illegal car meets in Northampton following chaos over the weekend.

Northamptonshire Police issued a dispersal order on Friday (March 17) after 40 cars descended into Sainsbury’s car park in Sixfields.

The dispersal order under the anti-social crime and policing act 2014 gives police the power to direct a person who has committed, or is likely to commit, anti-social behaviour to leave a specified area and not return for a specified period of up to 48 hours.

Police say around 40 cars descended into Sainsbury's car park in Sixfields on Friday night (March 17), similar to a scene from Fast and Furious starring Vin Diesel (right)

Officers have explained today (Monday) why that countywide dispersal order was put in place.

A police spokeswoman said: "The dispersal order was put in place after more than 40 vehicles congregated on the Sainsbury’s car park and were reportedly revving engines excessively, drifting (performing donuts) and racing.

"Customers at the store felt intimidated by the group, and some asked officers to escort them to their cars.

"We have seen occasions in the past where groups will just move to another area of the county and start again – which is why this order was countywide.

"The order was extended into Saturday (March 18) following attempts to set up car meets at other locations.”

Police confirmed there were no arrests in connection with the order but one vehicle was seized.

"A silver Lexus was seized under section 59 for anti-social behaviour (drifting on a public road) – this was being driven by a 19-year-old man from St Albans.

"Two further drivers were reported for excessive vehicle noise and speeding,” the spokeswoman said.

In terms of prevention, police say they will continue to work with partners, businesses and local communities to ensure sites are safe from illegal meets.

“The force message is simply that these events are not welcome within our county, and we will robustly enforce any offences,” the spokeswoman said.

Conservative councillor Nick Sturges-Alex (Upton) said the issue of illegal car meets have caused ‘great nuisance’ to residents in his ward.

The councillor said: “These illegal car meetings first started during lockdown. This caused a great nuisance to residents, particularly those along the eastern side of Upton where the noise of revving engines and screeching tyres was unbearable, particularly during the hot summer when everyone had their windows open. This is clearly unacceptable, and I’ve been liaising with the police since then to address this.

“The police have also been working with the landowners to find a long-term sustainable solution. The land is however, privately owned which limits what the police and council can do.

"Since lockdowns ended, the problems appeared to have stopped, but sadly it’s just moved to retail park side. While this is disappointing, it’s reassuring that the police have taken such a positive step to hold those responsible to account. This puts out a strong signal to those involved that this behaviour is not acceptable.”

A Sainsbury’s spokeswoman said: “Safety of our colleagues and customers is our highest priority. We are supporting the police with their investigation.”