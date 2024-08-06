Fashion brand confirmed to open new store at Rushden Lakes

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 6th Aug 2024, 12:56 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2024, 16:56 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Another fashion brand is coming to Rushden Lakes soon.

It has been announced that Seasalt Cornwall is set to open a shop at the popular retail and leisure development just off the A45.

The clothing and accessories brand has more than 70 shops and more than 400 stockists in the UK and Europe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Rushden Lakes bosses have confirmed the latest addition, saying: “Coming soon Seasalt Cornwall make beautiful quality clothing and accessories woven with stories of Cornwall.

Seasalt Cornwall is coming to Rushden LakesSeasalt Cornwall is coming to Rushden Lakes
Seasalt Cornwall is coming to Rushden Lakes

"The wild landscape, artistic culture and maritime heritage inspire everything they do.

"We look forward to welcoming the team here to Rushden Lakes.”

The brand’s website says: “Seasalt’s design ethos is to create beautiful and useful clothing that our customers can enjoy wearing season after season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s our attention to detail and exceptional quality that have won us such a loyal following.”

News about Seasalt Cornwall coming to Rushden Lakes comes hot on the heels of Rituals announcing it is opening a new store at the shopping complex.

Related topics:Rushden LakesA45CornwallEurope

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice