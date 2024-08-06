Fashion brand confirmed to open new store at Rushden Lakes
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It has been announced that Seasalt Cornwall is set to open a shop at the popular retail and leisure development just off the A45.
The clothing and accessories brand has more than 70 shops and more than 400 stockists in the UK and Europe.
Rushden Lakes bosses have confirmed the latest addition, saying: “Coming soon Seasalt Cornwall make beautiful quality clothing and accessories woven with stories of Cornwall.
"The wild landscape, artistic culture and maritime heritage inspire everything they do.
"We look forward to welcoming the team here to Rushden Lakes.”
The brand’s website says: “Seasalt’s design ethos is to create beautiful and useful clothing that our customers can enjoy wearing season after season.
"It’s our attention to detail and exceptional quality that have won us such a loyal following.”
News about Seasalt Cornwall coming to Rushden Lakes comes hot on the heels of Rituals announcing it is opening a new store at the shopping complex.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.