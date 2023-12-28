Farm shop confirms it will remain open in popular shopping centre, urging support from customers and traders

“Now the hard work really begins and we need your help and support”

A farm shop, which was initially set to open for six weeks in the run up to Christmas, has confirmed it will remain open in a popular shopping centre.

Well-established business owner Steve Reid, who runs Friars Farm, the Northampton Cheese Company and the Northampton Charcuterie Co., was given the opportunity to open ‘The Artisan Collective Farm Shop’ in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes.

Having opened on November 16, the last day was supposed to be Boxing Day – but Steve decided to make the farm shop a permanent fixture.

The Artisan Collective Farm Shop opened in Midsummer Place in Milton Keynes on November 16.

Taking to social media, Steve said: “Many of you already know we are keeping the shop open, how exciting. But now the hard work really begins and we need your help and support.

“We are always on the lookout for artisan products, mainly locally made ones. We will be creating three six feet table pop up spaces.

“This is perfect for someone just starting out or for the people who are fed up of standing outside at cold markets. So please share, share, share as someone you know may want or need that space.”

With the continued support from customers and traders, Steve and The Artisan Collective team will be able to afford the costs and rates – as the first six weeks were free as part of the initiative he won to open the shop.

“It’s been a massive undertaking but what fun it’s been,” Steve continued. “Lots of things in the pipeline and new positions available. However this shop will only work if the public supports it.

“We are also looking into opening another Artisan Collective in Northampton. It all takes time but you saw it here first. Thank you to each and every one of you for supporting the shop and our business this year.”

Speaking to the Chronicle & Echo earlier in December, Steve described the first month of the farm shop as “absolutely bonkers”.

It has taken time to adjust to the differing footfall between a shopping centre and markets, but The Artisan Collective has been “very well-received”.

The customers’ favourite thing is that all the produce is local, spanning across Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes and Buckinghamshire. They even stock fruit and vegetables now, with the help of Whites of Earls Barton.

“Everyone has got on board,” said Steve, who has welcomed different producers to pop up at the space and others to provide their stock for him to sell.

Products from Steve’s three businesses have been available – as well as Duston Village Bakery, Saxby’s Cider, The Confectionist, Phipps Brewery, House of Biscotti, The Fruity Farmer, Pepper Jar Creations, Mee Blueberries, Moulton Natural Dog Treats, Papa Dhaba, and Nakasero.

Steve also wanted to issue thanks to Whites of Earls Barton and HWJ Pargiter for their continued support.