Famous 'Knife Angel' built to combat violent crime in the UK to finally visit Northampton

The "iconic" 27-feet-tall Knife Angel statue will be visiting Northampton as part of its nationwide tour to highlight the issue of knife crime in the UK.

The statue, which was designed by Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre (BIC) in Oswestry, has been created from more than 100,000 knives and blades confiscated by the UK’s 43 police forces.

First unveiled in 2017, it travels around the country in a bid to help reduce violent crime.

Northampton has landed a slot in the "fast pace" tour as part of the National Youth Anti-Violence Educational Programme.

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for community engagement and safety at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), said: “Having the knife angel in Northampton gives us the opportunity to highlight the blight that is knife crime.

"All violent crime is abhorrent, the devastation left by knife crime is simply not acceptable and this initiative will raise awareness across the whole of West Northamptonshire.

“We are delighted to welcome the angel to West Northamptonshire, and I very much encourage everyone to visit the town to experience this sculpture, and the activities we are running alongside this important initiative."

After creating a 'spoon gorilla' in a similar manner, the 'Save a Life, Surrender Your Knife' campaign was born and gave the angel form.

The Explore Northampton app (downloadable for free from the App Store) is expected to offer an interactive experience with the option to view the Knife Angel in "augmented reality" along with other activities.

Angie Kennedy, CEO of C2C Social Action said: “I can't believe that after nearly three years of planning, the Knife Angel will be visiting Northampton this May.

"I hope that its presence will bring unity across the county, highlight all the amazing work that is already being done by CIRV, Eve, Sunflower Centre, Police, NN off the Streets, and so many more voluntary sector organisations, including churches, to make this county a safer place to live.

“The Knife Angel campaign is looking for 10,000 people across the county to sign up to be ‘Anti Violence Ambassadors’, with a pledge to turn away from violence and aggression as a solution to disagreements and conflicts."

There will a service and vigil at All Saints’ Church on Saturday, April 30 at 7.30pm to mark the Knife Angels visit to the town. Following the service candles will be lit around the sculpture as a symbol of light against darkness.

There will be a range of events supporting the Knife Angel throughout its stay, including school workshops aimed at giving pupils from across West Northants an understanding of the statue’s message.

A march against knife crime is also planned through Northampton town centre on Saturday May 7, followed by a series of performances organised by local charity Off the Streets.

The Northamptonshire Emergency Cadets and the WNC Community Safety Team will be in the town centre giving emergency first aid training and safety demonstrations on Saturday, April 30, Sunday, May 1, Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8.

Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold said: “Knife crime is a serious issue, and one that is high on my agenda. I am pleased to have provided funding towards hosting this remarkable sculpture that is a striking visual reminder of the devastating affects knife crime can have on individuals and families.

“Whilst the sculpture is in the county, we will be working with key partners to help raise awareness of and educate young people about the dangers of carrying knives and the lasting impact it can have on their lives."

A knife amnesty will also be taking place, with anyone able to dispose of blades with no questions asked and no fear of reprisals.