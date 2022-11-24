Family support charity launches cost-of-living crisis appeal to help Northampton families this winter

A family support charity in Northampton has launched a cost-of-living crisis appeal to support families this winter.

Home-Start Northampton is standing alongside families through the cost-of-living crisis, with a new appeal launched this month. The appeal aims to support families with young children by raising vital funds to continue their work through these challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is asking the community to support its appeal so they can provide compassionate, non-judgemental support, because “childhood can’t wait for the economy to recover”.

The charity hopes to help families in Northampton.

A Home-Start spokeswoman said: “We are referring more families to food and clothing banks to ensure families do not go without food and winter clothes. Daily, they are having to make difficult decisions as to whether to heat the home or cook a meal as finances are increasingly stretched.

"Volunteers at Home-Start Northampton are providing practical, compassionate, and emotional support to parents whose worries about finance are adding to the challenges of post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems and bereavement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home-Start Northampton is also working with other local organisations to make sure the families they support get the emergency supplies or expert help they need.

Zoe Reynolds scheme manager of Home-Start Northampton said: “Parents have told us how they are worried because they can’t afford to heat their homes and are missing meals so they can buy nappies and food for their babies. Please give whatever you can, even a small amount will make a huge difference in preventing the suffering facing families this winter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

By donating as much or as little as you can to the cost-of-living crisis appeal you will be making sure that Home-Start Northampton can continue to deliver vital services to families. To donate to the appeal visit the charity’s website.