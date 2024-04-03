Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run Northamptonshire farm, described as a “quintessential English gem”, is set to open to the public for only a second time this weekend – so this is not an opportunity to miss out on.

Slapton Manor Farm, located in the rural South Northamptonshire countryside in Towcester, has been run by four generations of the Smith family since 1924.

The working farm is still going strong with a farmstead steeped in history, including a 12th century manor house and parish church.

The Olde Threshing Barn, dating back to the 18th century, is now impractical for modern day farming and has been recently used for weddings and events.

The family is soon to host ‘Lambing Live at Slapton Manor Farm’ for a second consecutive year, and it is intended to be a fun family day out.

The “fantastic” event, to be hosted across four days from this Friday to the following Monday (April 5 to 8), will give visitors an insight into a real working farm at a busy time of year.

Guests will be able to see each process in the sheep maternity wing and may be lucky enough to catch a birth. The team will be hands on to answer any questions, with demonstrations and the chance to cuddle Larry the lamb.

All the details you need for the upcoming Lambing Live at Slapton Manor Farm event, from April 5 to 8.

There will also be a few country crafts, a children’s farm trail, games, a straw play area and guests can visit the Hungry Farmer Cafe.

Barbara Smith runs Slapton Manor Farm in partnership with her daughters Sam and Jo and their husbands.

Barbara has always been involved with the farm and took a keen interest in agricultural education, particularly farming and the natural world.

She and her family hope it is a rewarding experience, especially for children, to see how a working farm operates in modern society.

“It’s rewarding to show what actually happens and get rid of a few misconceptions,” Barbara told the Chronicle & Echo. “I’m very proud of what we do and we look after the animals the best we can.”

Slapton Manor is a working farm as opposed to a farm park and there are not many other places that offer lambing experiences for visitors like they do.

Last year some people spent all day at the farm and returned the following day as they were “amazed” and wanted to see the progress of the lamb they saw being born.

The family hopes this year’s Lambing Live will be an equally informative and enjoyable time for visitors, who will go away having learned something new from the team of knowledgeable helpers.

When asked how it feels knowing they are part of a 100-year family legacy at Slapton Manor Farm, Barbara’s daughter Sam said: “It’s brilliant. It goes back to our great grandfather Fred. We’ve heard all the stories. My sister Jo and I will do everything to keep this going and do the family proud.”

Jo shared that the main part of their business is running the farm but they have had to diversify into housing events to ensure the farm can continue running. She described the family as having “fingers in a few different pies”.