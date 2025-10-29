Family-run Northampton gymnastics club proud to secure spots at upcoming national final

A family-run Northampton gymnastics club is proud to have secured multiple spots at an upcoming national final, which is what every competing gymnast aims for.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo Kelly is the founder and owner of GLK Gymnastics in Bugbrooke, and she is supported by coach and competition organiser Jess Legge.

Jo has been offering gymnastics after school clubs since 2014 and it was in 2020 when she took it a step further by creating a competition squad group – for the young people who wanted to come along outside of school and progress their hobby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The business suffered during the pandemic when Jo was unable to visit schools or teach, but soon secured her pop-up gym location at Bugbrooke Community Centre when the restrictions eased.

Jo Kelly has been offering gymnastics after school clubs since 2014 and it was in 2020 when she took it a step further by creating a competition squad group – for the young people who wanted to come along outside of school and progress their hobby.

GLK Gymnastics offers pre-school classes, which feed into recreational sessions from the age of four upwards. There is no age limit on the classes, but the oldest children are 14. Some attendees then make it to competition level and compete with GLK.

When asked what attendees like most about what Jo has created, the founder said: “We’re a family business and we’re really family-oriented. We know everyone’s names, and we’re a small and friendly club.”

Their proudest achievement is that four gymnasts have qualified for the IGA national final, as well having a display team who will perform at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first time GLK has had gymnasts qualify, and Jo and Jess are hopeful about how they will fare at the competition in November.

GLK Gymnastics offers pre-school classes, which feed into recreational sessions from the age of four upwards. There is no age limit on the classes, but the oldest children are 14. Some attendees then make it to competition level and compete with GLK.

If any of the gymnasts place in the top three in their categories, they will secure a place in the national squad which brings lots of opportunities – and Jess said this is what every competing gymnast aims for.

The young people at GLK are “buzzing” as the competition draws nearer, and they look forward to competing against people from the north of the country as this does not happen in the qualifiers.

Looking to the future of GLK Gymnastics, Jo would love to secure a home of their own and remain on the side of town they are currently in. With four pieces of full-size apparatus and a sprung floor, the club is growing out of Bugbrooke Community Centre.

For more information on GLK Gymnastics, visit the club’s website here.