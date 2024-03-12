Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family-run Indian takeaway, described as a “hidden gem”, encourages new customers to give them a try after they opened in Northampton almost three months ago.

Panshi, located in Birchfield Road East in the Headlands, opened in December last year and the owners want to spread the message that the building has changed hands.

Mohammed Uddin, who plays an important role in his father’s business alongside his brother, told the Chronicle & Echo: “My dad’s been in this industry his whole life, it’s all he knows.”

It started more than 25 years ago when he opened a small Indian restaurant in Raunds. He mastered the trade and built up his customer base, which often meant it used to get so busy that not everyone could be accommodated.

Having moved to a bigger restaurant and ran that for more than two decades, the lease was sold and he took on a takeaway in Grange Park for five years.

As the price of everything was increasing, the takeaway became difficult to manage and it was sold before they took on their new location in the Headlands – which is conveniently down the road from their family home.

“It was the perfect opportunity,” said Mohammed. “We want people to come and try the food for themselves. My dad is recognised as one of the best among his peers. We’re a hidden gem.”

During the first three months open, Panshi received “a lot of positive feedback online” about the flavour of the food and the fact customers can taste the difference.

January was a quiet month for the business but custom has been described as “steady” as they continue to push their name out there to the community.

Mohammed added: “Not everyone knows the building has changed hands and it used to be known as Headlands Spice. The building closed for two weeks for a renovation and we have a completely new team.”

They believe the quality of the ingredients and the fact they take their time to perfect each dish is what sets them apart from other Indian takeaways across Northampton.

“A lot of places want the food in and out and the orders to be delivered straight away,” said Mohammed. “We pride ourselves on taking our time. We prepare it correctly no matter how busy we are and we don’t compromise. It may take longer but it’s worth it.”

The owners want to spread the message that the building has changed hands and their new takeaway is open for business.

Though it is a work in progress, the takeaway has already had a number of returning customers – which they believe is an “encouraging” sign.

When asked what message he wanted to send about the importance of supporting family-run, independent businesses, Mohammed said: “With the current climate, it’s very difficult for small businesses to survive.

“We encourage the local community to support as people always love family-run businesses. This is all we know.

“Come and try it once and see for yourselves. I believe in my dad and his work, and I know he’s one of the best.”