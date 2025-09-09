A family-run café on Northampton’s Market Square has been named Best Café in the county – and now they’re planning to win the national title.

Cafe Continental, a family-run food truck on the Market Square, has been named Best Café in Northamptonshire at England’s Business Awards.

Owner John Greatrix said: “Our customers voted for us saying excellent food, reasonable prices and great service. That’s why we won – good food, good service. We got an overwhelming amount of votes.

“We’ve always been good but we’ve never won an award for it. It just makes you feel good that you’re getting awarded for doing a good job.”

John Greatrix with Café Continental’s new food truck on Northampton’s Market Square.

He added: “Thank you to all our lovely customers for the votes and support over the past couple of months – it means the world to us.”

A longstanding trader on the Market Square, John said he has “upped his game” since the move onto the refurbished square. He said: “I’ve made a big investment, got a brand new van, I’ve upped my game.”

The win now puts Café Continental into the national finals in November.

John said: “We now have the chance to win a national award as we are representing Northamptonshire in the grand final. Please vote for us! You can either text the number in the post and write ‘Cafe Continental Northampton’ or you can click here to vote. Thank you again for your continued support.”

Café Continental currently holds a five-star food hygiene rating and a five-star rating on Google.

Recent reviews have also been positive. One customer wrote: “Truly superb. Takes burger van standards to another level. The salt and chilli chips are better than the Chinese takeaway. Also what a lovely couple who also have good chat. Highly recommend.”

Another added: “Best salt & pepper chips I’ve ever had, very clean food truck – credit to you all at Café Continental.”