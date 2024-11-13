Family-run business of two decades calls for community to support independents in the run up to Christmas

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The co-owner of a family-run business, which has been established for more than two decades, has called for the community to support Northampton’s independents in the run up to Christmas.

The Framing Centre in Wellingborough Road, which opened back in July 2001, is a specialist in framing and stocks original artwork, balloons and gifts for all occasions.

The venture was founded by husband and wife duo Kamal and Pallavi Ravaliya, as they wanted to set something up for themselves in the framing industry – while tapping into a niche market that they believed was lacking in the town.

They continue to pride themselves on the personal, one-to-one service 23 years on, which is why many customers have remained loyal rather than switching to online purchases.

The team is proud that 30 to 40 percent of clients are repeat customers who have stuck by them for as long as two decades, and many new visitors have had The Framing Centre recommended to them.

“It’s a personalised business when it comes to framing,” said Kamal, who mentioned the demand when it comes to family portraits, sport memorabilia and awards.

“We need to speak to the customers in order to get the work done and you can’t get that online. Customer service is a key factor and our products speak for themselves.”

Kamal believes it is the friendliness of their staff members and the warm welcome that keep customers coming back for more.

The venture was founded by husband and wife duo Kamal and Pallavi Ravaliya.

Despite having to close half of their galleries over the years due to the recession and the pandemic, the co-founder’s proudest achievement is to have three stores still going strong in Northampton, Milton Keynes and Horsham.

As the business recognises the tough economic times the community faces, The Framing Centre is hosting a sale throughout November to help customers prepare for Christmas. There is currently 15 percent off all bespoke framing and up to 30 percent off artwork.

“Come and use local shops rather than shopping online,” said Kamal. “Buying locally keeps us going and employing local people. We lost three galleries and laid off 10 to 12 people.

“My staff are very loyal to me and stay with us for a long time. We treat them as part of our family and that makes a big difference.”

For more information on The Framing Centre, visit the business’ website here.