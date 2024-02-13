Family release tribute to 19-year-old 'blue-eyed boy' following fatal collision in Desborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a man who died in a fatal road traffic collision in Desborough have released a tribute to him.

Reece Armer, 19, died in the early hours of Sunday, February 11, following a single-vehicle collision in Harborough Road.

The incident happened around 2am when Reece’s blue Suzuki Swift, which was travelling towards Desborough from the direction of the A6, left the road for reasons not yet known, before coming to a stop on the grassed area of the Travel Plaza Hotel.

Reece Armer (picture provided by Northants Police)

As a result of the collision, Reece was pronounced dead at the scene.

Now Reece’s family have released the following tribute to him via Northants Police.

The family statement says: “A huge part of our lives has been shattered forever.

“You will be sorely missed Reece by all your family and friends.

“You were our blue-eyed boy. You had become a wonderful young man with a bright future ahead of you and your life has ended far too soon.

“Until we meet again. FOREVER 19.”

Officers investigating the collision would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the collision or the moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.