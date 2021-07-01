Family pays tribute to 'well-known' former MI6 officer and solicitor from Northampton

Jerome Saint

Tributes have been paid to a 'well-known', 'energetic', and 'clever' husband, brother and father from Northampton

Jerome Saint, 85, died this week of natural causes at his home in East Hunsbury and his family have paid their respects.

David Saint, Jerome's brother, detailed his sibling's 'amazing' life which started in Daventry in 1936 and later saw him travel the world.

Jerome's first notable achievement was getting into Warwick School.

David, 75, said: "He was energetic and super efficient. My father used to say, 'I wish my other children were as clever as Jerome'. He never failed at anything. He was brilliant. He loved cricket and snooker.

"He had endless stories that used to just pour out of him. Stories about his life, career, everything. He was amazing. He was hysterical and could keep an audience going forever."

After leaving Warwick School, where he 'excelled', he went to study at Lancaster Gate law school in London and later qualified as a solicitor.

Jerome then articled at Beckgreen and Stops in Spencer Bridge Road, Northampton, and later deferred from his call up to the National Service to continue his law training.

However, Jerome did finally set off on National Service where he 'really flew', according to David. He left the army as a captain and joined the MI6 Intelligence Corps.

David said: "He had a distinguished military career in his younger days. He spent two years at MI6 in the army intelligence core and was based in Monchengladbach, Germany."

According to David, Jerome was an expert in battlefields in Northern France and would take tours of people across the historical landmarks.

David said: "He loved travelling in Europe. He was an absolute expert on the battlefields of Northern France.

"What he didn't know about the subject was just not worth knowing. He knew the history off by heart. It was staggering. His tours were fantastic."

After his MI6 days, Jerome came back to Northampton and became a senior partner at Frank Jones and Harley solicitors in St Giles' Street in the mid-70s.

He was later appointed as a judge and sat on the Birmingham and Oxford circuits, and was the chairman of Northampton and County Club, in George Row.

David said: "He did amazingly well. I'm proud of him, as you would be.

"He was very involved with life in Northampton and was definitely well-known. He was very big at the Northampton and County Club and was chairman for many years.

"I think he rescued the club, really. At the time many professional businesses were moving out of the town centre. He sort of rejuvenated the club and saved it."

Jerome also wrote a column in the Northampton Mercury for many years as ‘Lawman’ and did a regular phone-in on BBC Radio Northampton helping people with their legal issues.

He is succeeded by his wife Annabele and four children, Simon, Justin, Conrad, and Hannah.