Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A family has paid tribute to a “doting father” who died at the scene of a collision on the A5 in Northamptonshire.

Dale Holmes, aged 27, died following the collision on the A5 between Towcester and Weedon Bec, which happened shortly before 7.30pm on Tuesday January 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His wife Ella described Dale as “the most doting father to his two little girls who lovingly called "Dada". She added: “Our Hearts are completely broken, and we will forever miss him so much.”

Dale Holmes sadly died at the scene of a collision on the A5 on January 2, 2024.

Dale’s parents, siblings and wider family have issued their own tribute to their darling son, brother, nephew, uncle, and cousin.

On behalf of his Dale’s family, his brother Arron Holmes described him as a “larger-than-life character” with a great sense of humour and would always help others in any way that he could.

Arron said: “Dale was a very popular character and was a great friend to all those who were fortunate to know him but most of all he loved, and was loved, by his family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His biggest passion and source of pride was being a Dada to his two young daughters. Dale was an amazing father who strived to give his girls the moon and the stars.

“At just 19-years-old, Dale joined the Royal Air Force (RAF) and served five years as an aircraft maintenance technician until he suffered an injury while on operational duties in the Middle East and was medically discharged.

“After leaving the RAF he worked as an EMC test technician before qualifying as an engineer and later becoming an engineering supervisor.

“He was also a big football fan and supported his beloved Chelsea, but his other passion was his motorcycle. He loved the liberation that came with being a rider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our hearts still ache with sadness that he’s no longer here. There are no words to describe our love for Dale, who will be forever in our hearts. He will be deeply missed and always remembered by his parents, siblings, and wider family.

“Per Ardua Ad Astra (through adversity to the stars).”

Investigators continue to work to establish the circumstances of the collision and they would still like to hear from anyone who has yet to come forward who may have witnessed it, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage.