The family of a 'kind and bubbly' 21-year-old woman who died after being hit by a black Audi A3 car while traveling on a Voi e-scooter in Northampton has paid tribute to her.

An inquest into the tragic death of Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo took place at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre on Thursday morning, September 29.

The inquest heard how Antonia, from Milton Keynes, was riding a Voi e-scooter on Marfair towards Northampton Railway Station before she ran a red light at the pedestrian crossing at the St Andrew’s Road crossroads at 6.15pm on December 6, 2021.

Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo sadly died in hospital four days after being hit by a car while on a Voi e-scooter in St Andrew's Road

Antonia was hit by the driver of a black Audi A3 and sustained a broken leg. She was subsequently taken to Northampton General Hospital, the inquest heard.

Following surgery, Antonia tragically died four days after the collision, on December 10, due to a blood clot in the lungs, the inquest heard.

Pathologist Professor Guy Rutty stated that the cause of death was attributed to a 'pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lungs) and a fractured femur due to a road traffic collision in the presence of Covid 19.'

Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo

Mother Anne-Marie Nanyoko paid tribute to her daughter in a statement read out at the inquest.

She said: “Beloved Antonia was very kind, bubbly, helpful, hardworking, and a committed girl. She always lit up the room when she entered and was always there for people due to her very caring personality.

“All her school reports were amazing, and her teachers would always say she was a joy to teach, never getting into trouble or mischief.

"She achieved a Bachelor of Science degree with honors in healthcare science, graduating as a fully qualified cardiac physiologist in September 2021. She began working at Northampton University Hospital's heart centre in September 2021.

Antonia-Marie Nanyonjo

"She volunteered at our local church to help with Sunday School for the little ones and also assisted in counting money after the masses. She also volunteered for the teenage cancer charity. She looked after her little sister so well...and they regularly engaged in activities together as they were very close.

“She was our daughter and my best friend. She was always the first to know about fashion trends, new music, new useful products, and funny things that always brightened our days and made them cheerful. She was a very bright bulb of joy for the entire family and her friends. She enjoyed winding up her father for banter and enjoyed very much our family visits to her at University of Plymouth.

“To sum it all up, beloved Antonia was a shining star in our family. We miss her dearly every day, and our lives will never be the same without her. However, we have strong faith, and we trust and pray to our ever-loving God that through His infinite love, mercy, and grace, we may learn how to cope with this great loss. We also pray for the peaceful repose of Antonia’s soul. May our merciful God rest her soul in His perfect eternal peace. Amen.”

Coroner’s conclusion

Here is an illustrative map of what happened on the day Antonia-Marie was hit by a car in St Andrew's Road

Northants Police officer Luke Marshall informed the inquest that both women involved in the incident tested negative on an alcohol breathalyzer test. Additionally, the inquest revealed that there was ‘no evidence of careless or dangerous driving’ by the 31-year-old female Audi driver.

Senior Coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember recorded a narrative conclusion. She stated: “She rode in contravention of a red light. She suffered a fractured right femur, and during surgery, she developed a pulmonary embolism and also contracted Covid 19.”

Speaking to Antonia’s family, Ms. Pember expressed her condolences. She also addressed the Audi driver, saying: “I feel there was nothing you could have done to avoid this tragedy.”

