Family pay tribute to ‘caring, loveable’ Northamptonshire man after tragic crash

Tributes have been paid to a Northamptonshire man who died after his motorbike was in a collision with a car last week.Callum Wilkinson, 29, from Daventry, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene after his motorcycle collided with a Mercedes Sprinter on Cobbler’s Lane near Hope Farm, Ridgmont, on Friday June 17 shortly after 8am.In a tribute, Callum’s family said: “We are devastated at the sudden and tragic loss of Callum, who was an exceptionally caring and loveable young man. Family and friends were at the heart of his world, and he was always at the centre of a gathering.“Callum had a gift of being able to talk to anyone without prejudice. In his short life, he built a wide friendship group who are now also trying to come to terms with his passing.“Callum was a very talented and creative young man who had just started his dream job. He was filled with excitement about the opportunities and rewards it would bring. He had just arrived at a point in life where things were starting to fall into place and set the foundations for a long and happy future.“He was tragically taken from us riding his motorbike, which he loved, on his way to work at his new job which started three weeks ago - set in a beautiful rural location. Whilst the pain and the grief of losing my son will be with me forever, as a mother, my only comfort is that he died at a happy point in his life.”