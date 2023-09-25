Family pay tribute to 27-year-old dad who was 'living his dream life' before fatal Daventry collision

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a 27-year-old motorcyclist who died in a road traffic collision in Daventry have paid tribute to their loved one who was the “light in the darkest of rooms”.

Lyle Wilson died on the morning of August 21 when he was involved in a single-vehicle collision in Northern Way, Daventry, on his white BMW motorcycle. The incident happened at the roundabout junction with Welton Road, at around 6.20am.

The tribute reads: “Lyle Jarrad Wilson - the only man that could steal a whole family's heart.

“This has been a huge shock and a great loss to both his biological family and his chosen family - both in-law and friendships. He left behind a beautiful baby girl, his wife-to-be, his parents, siblings, grandparents, his best friends, and all of his extended family and friends.

“He was the best dad to his (then) 10-month-old daughter. His love for his little family outweighed his love for anything else, which says a lot when his life usually revolved around bikes. He was eager to grow his family, discussing adoption just a month before!

“He was impulsive and adventurous, and obsessed with bikes, having started riding at only three-years-old. Something he was excited to pass onto his baby girl.

“He had the dirtiest sense of humour and was a complete class clown, but so loving. Very rarely serious, but he always wanted the best for everyone, and saw the best in any situation - he was the light in the darkest of rooms.

“He was at the top of the world before this sudden and unexpected loss. Having had the family he always dreamt of, about to get married to his teen-hood sweetheart, starting his dream job as an aerospace engineer. He was finally living his dream life and loving every minute of it.

“We are all heartbroken. This loss has impacted so many people and we will all forever miss him and his huge personality.”