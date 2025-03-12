Family of Wellingborough murder victim Marta Bednarczyk pay tribute to 'caring matriarch, loving mother and supportive friend'

The family of a 43-year-old woman who was murdered in Wellingborough have written a moving tribute to the caring woman they describe as ‘the matriarch of the family’.

Marta was killed following an incident inside an address in Newcomen Road at about 3am on Monday, March 10.

An investigation was launched by Northants Police’s East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team – a 13-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder in connection with the incident.

Marta Bednarczyk who was murdered in Wellingborough/Family picture

Marta’s family has paid tribute to her.

They said: “Marta was the matriarch of our family. She was a very caring woman, a loving mother and a supportive friend who could never do enough for those she loved.

“She moved from Poland to the UK in 2010 - first to London and then to Wellingborough in 2012, where she worked in a warehouse in order to bring money home for her family.

“She was engaged to her long-term partner Eugene and had a small but tight network of friends and family.

“She was so loved by all of us and the tragic circumstances in which she died will haunt us forever. We don’t think we will ever come to terms with it.

“We are heartbroken at the thought of never seeing our lovely Marta again. She will be missed beyond words, and she will never be forgotten.

“Finally, we’d like to thank the police for the support they have provided us with since Sunday. They have been very kind and for that, we are really grateful.”

A 13-year-old girl appeared at Northampton Magistrates' Court this morning (March 12) and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court this afternoon (March 12).