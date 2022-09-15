Family of stillborn child want to prolong ‘precious time’ for others through Northampton fundraiser

A fundraiser is being held on Saturday (September 24) for families of stillborn children in Northampton to help them savour the “precious time”.

The 24-hour bike ride is being held by the landlady of The Gallery public house, Karen Downes, her son Craig, and her former daughter-in-law Marie – who gave birth to her stillborn daughter, L’taya-Amelia, over 18 years ago.

Marie has remained close with the family after her and Craig’s daughter L’taya was born.

So far, more than £1,800 has been raised of the £2,500 goal, which the team are hoping to exceed to gift Northampton General Hospital more items for the new baby unit.

The money will fund a cuddle cot for the forget-me-not room at Northampton General Hospital, and a rocking chair and garden furniture for the snowdrop unit.

As these facilities were not available when L’taya was born, grandmother Karen said: “Having a cuddle cot would have given us precious time, and to see L’taya’s mum and dad unable to have that was heartbreaking.

“It’s time you will never get back.”

The team taking part in the cycling fundraiser are hoping to travel the distance of going from coast to coast – 240 miles – on two spin bikes that Virgin Gym has kindly provided.

Five of The Gallery’s bar staff, five customers and 20 others will be working towards the goal.

It will begin at the Farmhill Road pub at 2pm on September 24 and Mayor Dennis Meredith will be paying a visit.

Karen said: “We hope this fundraiser will allow others to spend more time with their babies, as not being able to with L’taya has had a significant impact on my life.”

Marie says if by doing a fundraiser it gives others the opportunity to spend time with their babies, they will have done something worthwhile in L’taya’s memory.

Anyone who would like to join is more than welcome to visit The Gallery, and the team would like to thank everyone for their kind donations.