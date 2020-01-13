Family of Northamptonshire woman hurt in crash with HGV sets up crowdfunding page to help pay bills

A Northamptonshire dad is asking for help to keep a roof over his daughter's head after his wife was severely injured in a crash with a lorry.

It has been two months since the Maple family's world was turned upside-down in the crash on the A43 near Holcot.

It is understood that in the terrible weather on the morning of November 14, 38-year-old Iwona 'Yvonne' Nowik was badly injured when she collided with a lorry in the family car.

"She was lucky not to be paralysed," her husband, Wesley, told the Chronicle and Echo. "She's lucky to be alive."

She was rushed to University Hospital Coventry, where she underwent hours of surgery for one of her legs and to minimise the damage to a broken vertebrae in her neck.

The mum-of-one, from Kettering, has been in hospital ever since, but Yvonne is on track to make a full recovery from the accident.

But in the wake of the crash, Wesley had to leave his job as a surfacing contractor to look after their three-year-old daughter full time while taking almost-daily trips to see his wife in Coventry over 30 miles away.

Now, Wesley is asking for Northamptonshire's help to get him and his family through a difficult time with a crowdfunding page.

Wesley said: "I've had to leave my job to look after our three-year-old girl in these last few weeks.

"I go to the hospital every other day and both weekends, and every Tuesday. I just want to be there - but there are the fuel costs, and hospital parking isn't exactly cheap. Then between that and our bills, it all adds up.

"I would really appreciate any help we could get help now that money is getting a bit tight.

For more information, visit Wesley's GoFundMe page here.