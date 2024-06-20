Family of murdered 40-year-old Northants woman still feel ‘angry, upset and let-down’ 14 years on from tragic loss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The family of a 40-year-old from Roade, who was murdered by her partner, have shared that they still feel “angry, upset and let-down” 14 years on from their tragic loss.

Louise Webster died days after her 40th birthday on January 18, 2010, after she was stabbed three times in front of her teenage son by her partner Martin Ashby – who was sentenced to life in prison in March 2011.

The end of Ashby’s sentence is April next year, and Louise’s family wanted to reinforce the daily pain and struggles they still face almost a decade-and-a-half on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chronicle & Echo visited the home of Louise’s mother Linda Webster, where she was accompanied by Louise’s sister Caroline Rush. There was just two years of age between the sisters.

Louise Webster died days after her 40th birthday on January 18, 2010, after she was stabbed three times in front of her teenage son by her partner Martin Ashby – who was sentenced to life in prison in March 2011.

When asked to describe how the family feels 14 years on from losing Louise, Linda said: “The same as the day it happened. It doesn’t change.”

“She was lovely,” added Caroline. “She didn’t deserve that. She’d have done anything for anybody. She adored her nieces and nephews, and her grandchildren. She always wanted to look after everybody else’s kids.”

They both fondly look back on how Louise loved to decorate the inside and outside of her home during the festive period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline continued: “There’s only two years between me and Louise and we spent a lot of time together. Our boys are the same age, our two eldest ones, and I lived across the road.

Louise's sister Caroline Rush and mother Linda Webster, who have spoken out to the Chronicle & Echo.

“Every morning after I had my eldest one, she’d be there wanting to help and take him out. Everybody liked her.”

The family continue to keep Louise’s memory alive, particularly on her birthday, Christmas day and the anniversary of her death. Linda goes to her grave every fortnight to ensure it is well-maintained for her daughter.

‘It’s constantly in the back of your mind’

In May, Louise’s family were informed that Ashby had been granted Release on Temporary Licence (ROTL) and had been transferred to a prison with Category D open conditions. This means the convicted murderer is able to leave the prison for a short time for a specific purpose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Ashby is serving a life sentence, he has only been granted the licence as the Parole Board has assessed him as safe to be managed in an open prison.

A prison service spokesperson, on behalf of the Ministry of Justice, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louise Webster.

“Prisoners are subject to tough risk assessments before they are allowed out on temporary release. They must also abide by strict rules and face extra time behind bars if they don’t comply.”

The Ministry of Justice says public protection is their priority and prisoners granted this licence are subject to a strict set of conditions. For Ashby, he is prohibited from contacting Louise’s family and he is not to enter Northampton or Milton Keynes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is quite worrying for us,” said Caroline. “I think he should have done 15 years in a closed prison. That wasn’t enough punishment in the first instance but, to us, he should be doing the full time.”

Both Caroline and Linda said this development has made them feel “angry and upset”, particularly as Ashby has family members who live nearby.

Caroline added: “The problem is – I know they said they would keep in touch with us and let us know what’s going on with him – but it means it’s constantly in the back of your mind.”

‘Nobody could understand what she was doing with him’

Caroline and Linda recalled feeling helpless when Louise was in a coercive relationship with Ashby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody could understand what she was doing with him,” said Caroline. “It got to the point where she wouldn’t go out, he wouldn’t let her out. He told her what to wear, she couldn’t talk to anybody, she wasn’t allowed out anywhere with any of us – unless he had to tag along. We just wanted to spend time with her on our own.”

Linda shared that she believes her daughter knew she was in a dangerous relationship, but Louise did not dare to do anything about it because of the response she may have received.

The pair described Ashby as a “horrible and violent” individual, who tried to blame Louise’s son for his actions – when her teenage son was the one who tried to protect and save her.

Louise had two sons in a previous relationship, who are now in their late twenties and early thirties. She also shared a child with Ashby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about the son who tried to protect Louise from Ashby, Linda said: “He’s gone through hell. He’s had counselling but it hasn’t done him a lot of good.”

He was the one who punched Ashby and knocked his tooth out, before Ashby took a knife from the block and stabbed Louise.

Family describe 15-year life sentence as ‘kick in the teeth’

Ashby was given a life sentence of 15 years, commencing from the date of his sentencing in March 2011. The family were pleased to learn he had been sentenced to life, until they found out he would serve just 15 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline said: “He got 15 years, she lost 40 of hers. That was a right kick in the teeth.”

Louise’s family believe something needs to be done about sentences that are given to convicted murderers, as the number of years does not reflect the life they have taken away.

Many families who have lost loved ones to murder say they are the ones that serve the life sentence, and Caroline and Linda agreed with this statement.

“We’re angry and let down,” said Caroline. “It’s not like he’s old. It’s not like he’s going to come out and he’s only got a few years left to live.”