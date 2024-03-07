Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a ‘young, caring and thoughtful’ 20-year-old man whose body was found in a river near Northampton are still demanding answers about how their son died.

The inquest into the death of Jayran Curvillie, aged 20, took place at The Guildhall in Northampton town centre on Thursday (March 8).

Jayran was reported missing to Northamptonshire Police in March 2023 and concern grew further after his jacket was found hanging on a gate on Northampton Road, near the bridge over the River Tove, on April 1.

Jayran Curvillie was last seen alive was on March 22, 2023

A three-day underwater search of a section of the River Tove in the area of the Watermeadows, Towcester took place over the Easter weekend. Sadly, Jayran's body was later discovered on April 18 in a different stretch of water.

The inquest was unable to find a cause of death for Jayran or the exact time and date of his death – leaving the family with more questions than answers.

The last time Jayran was last seen alive was on March 22, when the car he was in was pulled over by police in Towcester, which saw him and his friends flee the scene.

In a statement read out at the inquest, Jayran’s family said: “We were devastated and completely shocked [when Jayran was found]. We were told by police they were 95% sure Jayran would not be in the river.

“The impact of Jayran’s death is unbelievable. There are no words that can describe just how awful it is. I still wait for him to walk back through the door.

“I could not see Jayran to identify him as I was told his body was too decomposed. I did not get to see him. I feel as though I’ve let him down.

"This is the new normality for me and my family. It’s hard to accept as there are no answers. I just want to know what happened to Jayran.

“I look at his picture on the wall and think my goodness it is real, he is not coming back. He was so young, caring and thoughtful. What a waste of a life.

“My family and I want answers about what happened to Jayran. We feel really let down by the police. When I first contacted police to report my concerns, I feel I was not taken seriously. It was only when his jacket was found that things changed but not before that time.

“My family just want to know what happened to Jayran. There are no answers. These feelings and thoughts have been going on since Jayran was found on April 18 2023.”

Paying tribute to her son, Jayran’s mother Tracey said: “I miss you Jayran. Life is never going to be the same without you and my heart is broken.

“It makes me so sad thinking of all the things you’ll never see or experience. You’ll never enjoy holidays again, or have a family – I will never see you have children of your own, my grandchildren.

“You were just 20 years old, and a really caring and trustworthy person. It’s such a waste of a life.

“Your funeral was attended by so many people who loved you. We are remembering you and we are all missing you.”

Senior coroner Anne Pember said: “We’ve heard that Jayran was a passenger in a car driven by his friend late in the evening on March 22 2023 in Towcester. The vehicle failed to stop when being followed by police. Subsequently, the vehicle came to a halt and all of the occupants including Jayran ran off.

"The last time Jayran was seen alive was on the evening of March 22. He was reported missing by his family. Extensive policing enquiries were made and searches undertaken. It was not until his body was found by a member of the public that it was recovered on April 18 2023.

"We cannot, regrettably, give a timing from when Jayran died. All we can say is he died some time between last being seen and his body being found.

"Likewise, doctors were unable to give us a cause of death. Again, I know, this is hugely unsatisfactory for the family. Likewise, I am regrettably unable to say how it was Jayran met his death.”

The coroner recorded an open conclusion.

An open conclusion means that there is insufficient evidence to decide how the death came about – the case is left open in case further evidence appears.

Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, who led the missing person investigation, said: “We note the findings of the coroner following Jayran’s tragic death last April, which devastated his family and deeply shocked the local community.