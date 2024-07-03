Family ‘incredibly proud’ of sister duo, aged 8 and 11, taking the sailing world by storm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of a sister duo, aged eight and 11, are “incredibly proud” as they have already taken the sailing world by storm at such young ages.

Clemmie and Amélie Renard were inspired to take up the sport by their late grandfather, who lived with them for five years before he sadly passed away. He regularly told them stories about how he sailed all over the world through the high seas in the Royal Navy.

Eight-year-old Clemmie only recently joined Hollowell Sailing Club, after three years of getting used to the boat and taking an interest in what her sister Amélie was doing until she was old enough to join herself.

Clemmie recently won against all the other children competing at the National Sailing Championship at the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Club, despite being the youngest there.

Clemmie, Amélie and their four-year-old sister Beatrix.

Her fellow competitors were taken aback that someone who trains nowhere near the coast and without a family background in Olympic sailing was so advanced.

This is the second national competition that Clemmie has competed in and she came second in the last nationals.

Sailing is a family affair as older sister Amélie was recently selected to represent Great Britain in the sport at just 11 years old.

Their mother Sarah described the pair as “incredibly determined” and said they will always do something if they put their mind to it.

At a previous competition, Clemmie tapped the podium and said she would be standing on it later. She podiumed the same day.

“She is driven and motivated,” said Sarah. “She absolutely loves it and has made friends. The whole family is incredibly proud of them both.

“We’re from East Haddon, not the south coast. Most of the other competitors were from the south coast and had been training since they were four years old with Olympic sailors as parents.”

Amélie is determined to one day be an Olympic sailor, whereas Clemmie is a massive nature and David Attenborough fan. She simply wants to sail around the world, and got into the sport to have fun and explore.

The pair are described as the Sailing Sisters and are documenting their sporting progress on social media.