Family ‘immensely proud’ of siblings, 9 and 12, for climbing Snowdon in memory of grandad lost to cancer

The family of a nine and 12-year-old are “immensely proud” after they successfully climbed Mount Snowdon in memory of their grandad, who they lost earlier this year to cancer.

Callum and Imogen Taylor, aged 12 and nine, completed the 7.4 mile climb in six-and-a-half hours during a family holiday to Wales.

They walked up the Pyg route and down the Miners route, with a few rest points and a well-deserved hot chocolate.

Callum and Imogen Taylor, aged 12 and nine.

The siblings completed the challenge in memory of their grandad, John Bell, who sadly passed away in March aged 67 after a battle with cancer.

Callum and Imogen have raised a total of £621 for Cancer Research, in the hope – in their words – that it will help stop others being taken too soon like their grandad was from them.

Christine Taylor, Callum and Imogen’s mother, says she and the rest of their family and friends are “immensely proud”.

Though they are active children, Callum and Imogen have never done a task quite like climbing Snowdon before and the weather was not kind to them.

Callum and Imogen were gifted a love heart made from their grandad’s clothing, which they carried with them all the way to the summit.

Reading messages from supporters who donated to the cause kept the pair motivated to keep going.

“Grandad would be extremely proud,” said Christine, who shared that John loved the outdoors and had also climbed Snowdon.

“A part of grandad was doing the trek with us,” said Christine. “There were tears at the top. Happy tears that they made it, but we also took some time to remember grandad.”

Having raised £621, Christine says Callum and Imogen were “so excited” to give the money to Cancer Research – to help prevent others from going through what their grandad did.

Though parts of the climb were tough, this did not stop the family from seeing “beautiful views”.