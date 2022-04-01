Family fun for rugby fans at Northampton Saints Foundation fundraising day

The Northampton Saints Foundation charity (NSF) will be hosting a family-fun day of fundraising as the Saints take on Bristol Bears this weekend.

The game on Saturday, April 2 - with kick-off at 3pm - will see NSF take centre stage for an action-packed day of fundraising to mark the charity’s second Foundation Day, in partnership with Cinch.

This year, NSF needs to raise at least £300,000 to fund their social inclusion and education programmes.

The second annual Foundation Day is taking place this Saturday as the Northampton Saints take on the Bristol Bears.

Fundraising officer at NSF, Sue Wright, said: “This is the first Foundation Day held with a crowd so the team are incredibly excited to see over six months of planning come to life.

“The day is jam-packed with activities and we hope to raise much needed funds and awareness of the incredible work we do.”

There will be a raffle with a variety of prizes to be won, selfies and signings with Northampton Saints rugby players, face painting and a tombola.

The Foundation Day headline partners, Cinch, will be hosting the ultimate half-time activity, which will see competition winners attempt to kick the ball over the posts.

Cinch will donate £1,000 to the NSF for every successful kick and there will be a special guest taking the last kick.

Sue continued: “Please give generously if you can; the public’s support is vital so we can continue to change the lives of young people in our community and beyond.

“If you’ve ever wanted to come to a Saints game but haven’t got round to it, this will be one to remember.”

An auction is currently live until 8pm on Saturday, April 2 with exclusive experiences and items donated by many of the Northampton Saints players including a framed Lions 2021 shirt signed by the entire Lions squad.

The NSF was established in 2018 and the charity works to inspire, support and educate young people and their communities through sport. They do this by delivering a range of programmes in a bid to provide life-changing opportunities to young people.