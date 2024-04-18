Family friend to run marathon in memory of 15-year-old who sadly passed away from leukaemia in 2021

Family friend Georgina Pickett is running the marathon this Sunday (April 21) and all money raised will be donated to Supporting Children with Cancer UK in memory of Sam Dunkley.

A family friend is set to run the London Marathon this weekend in memory of a 15-year-old who sadly passed away from leukaemia in 2021.

In January 2018, Sam Dunkley’s parents Neil and Sarah were given the devastating news that no parent should have to receive during their child’s life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam battled lymphoblastic leukaemia for three years and, now, family friend Georgina Pickett is taking on the challenge three years later to keep his memory alive.

Sam Dunkley, described as talented, intelligent and funny, was a talented golfer. He started playing at the age of five and won an adult tournament at 14 while he was battling cancer.

Georgina is running the marathon this Sunday (April 21) and all money raised will be donated to Supporting Children with Cancer UK.

Her fundraising page, which has raised more than £1,000, reads: “Sam, their talented, intelligent, funny and once full of life son had lymphoblastic leukaemia. This cancer affects the blood and bone marrow.

“Sam was a talented golf player. He started playing at the very young age of five. He won an adult golf tournament at the age of 14 whilst battling cancer. He had a promising future but cancer took that from him, his family and friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was in September 2018 when Sam had a bone marrow transplant which unfortunately failed and his donor was too poorly to donate again after the first transfusion.

Georgina’s fundraising page continued: “In the end, the gruelling pain and suffering he endured in that short time was all too much for him.”

Sam collected 2,873 beads over the years he had cancer, which marked different procedures, appointments and treatments he underwent. Sam’s last bead was a butterfly to mark his passing, and his parents Sarah and Neil now treasure his bead collection.

Sarah said that Georgina was “part of the journey” for Sam and she is the first person to do a fundraiser in his memory outside of the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Georgina asked us it was lovely and it was overwhelming,” said Sarah. “We thought ‘woah, someone else wants to do something for Sam’. It’s a lovely idea and great that she’s raising money.”

1,200 runners are taking part in the upcoming marathon for Supporting Children with Cancer UK, and Georgina will be running the race with two beads. One will be given to a child currently battling cancer, and the other will be given to Sarah and Neil to add to Sam’s collection.

When asked what message they wanted to send about the importance of donating to this worthy cause, Sarah said: “It’s helping children and parents. The journey isn’t just the children, it’s the families as well.

“When we first went to the hospital, were told Sam’s diagnosis and transferred to the treatment centre, it was very overwhelming. You soon learn you have to become an advocate for your child. Not just a parent, but a nurse and carer as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah also emphasised how “hard going” it is for the children, and shared that playing with lego really helped Sam while he was undergoing treatment.

“It’s a club you don’t want to be a member of,” said Sarah. “Unfortunately people are. People don’t know how much it costs families to live in hospital and parents have to take time away from work.”

Sarah and Neil will be proudly tracking Georgina’s marathon run and cheering her on, particularly as it is also her birthday on Sunday.

Georgina has also received support from the owners of Island Vape UK and Green Body UK in Northampton, with different prizes up for grabs when people visit the stores in aid of the worthy charity.