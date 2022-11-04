Family and friends set up Facebook group for missing Darren, last seen in Northampton more than a week ago

Desperate family and friends have made a direct appeal for sightings of a man who disappeared last month and is believed to have been in Northampton.

Darren Mills has officially been missing from Littlehampton since the evening October 24, although he is reported to have been in Northampton the following day. A dedicated Facebook group Find Daz Mills has been set up to share messages and information.

A spokesman for the group said: "The last time Daz was known to be around was Tuesday October 25 when he made a purchase in Northampton, where he has connections.

Friends and family of missing man Darren Mills are circulating posters asking people to look out for him

“There has been no other activity, no sightings. He has now totally disappeared.”