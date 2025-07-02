'Fabulous' Mad Hatter tea party fundraiser for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need
The fundraiser for Animals In Need took place at their Pine Tree Farm base in London Road, Little Irchester, on Sunday (June 29).
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “The Mad Hatter tea party was such a treat and raised a fabulous £1,000.
"So thankful to Sam for organising and everyone who came along and supported the event.”
And another fundraiser for the charity is taking place later this month.
An event spokesman said: “Join us for a powerful evening of cacao, breathwork, dance and sound healing – all in support of Animals In Need Sanctuary, helping homeless and helpless animals find safety and care.”
The ‘Healing Vibes’ event will include a sound bath, guided meditation and ‘euphoric’ dance.
For more details about the fundraiser at Grendon Village Hall on Sunday, July 13 from 6.45pm to 9.30pm, search for Sacred Souls Healing on Facebook or whatsapp 07957 499622 to book.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.