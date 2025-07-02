'Fabulous' Mad Hatter tea party fundraiser for Northamptonshire's Animals In Need

Pet owners and their dogs had a ‘fabulous’ time at a Mad Hatter themed tea party.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fundraiser for Animals In Need took place at their Pine Tree Farm base in London Road, Little Irchester, on Sunday (June 29).

Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “The Mad Hatter tea party was such a treat and raised a fabulous £1,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So thankful to Sam for organising and everyone who came along and supported the event.”

Lots of fun was had at the Mad Hatter tea party raising money for Animals In Need

And another fundraiser for the charity is taking place later this month.

An event spokesman said: “Join us for a powerful evening of cacao, breathwork, dance and sound healing – all in support of Animals In Need Sanctuary, helping homeless and helpless animals find safety and care.”

The ‘Healing Vibes’ event will include a sound bath, guided meditation and ‘euphoric’ dance.

For more details about the fundraiser at Grendon Village Hall on Sunday, July 13 from 6.45pm to 9.30pm, search for Sacred Souls Healing on Facebook or whatsapp 07957 499622 to book.