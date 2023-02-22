F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham shares pride as her father’s fundraiser, Cycle4Cynthia, celebrates 20 years

F1 television presenter Natalie Pinkham has shared her pride as her father’s fundraising event, Cycle4Cynthia, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year.

It was John Pinkham and a group of friends who decided to take part in a cycle ride in aid of Cynthia Spencer Hospice, which saw the beginning of Cycle4Cynthia two decades ago.

Since then, thousands have taken part – cycling five, 10, 25 and 50 miles through the county’s countryside and stately homes.

F1 television presenter Natalie Pinkham and her father John Pinkham, who founded Cycle4Cynthia 20 years ago.

With more than £745,000 raised for Cynthia Spencer Hospice in that time, the team is hoping this year’s ride will be the biggest and best yet to mark the milestone.

Natalie said: “I can’t believe it will be 20 years since the first ride – I can remember it like it was yesterday and this is a really special year.

“I’m so proud as this is something my dad has been hugely passionate about. Cycle4Cynthia brought his two passions of fundraising and cycling together, and so many people have got involved.

“It’s a community galvanizer.”

The coverage of the preparation for the first Cycle4Cynthia in Chronicle & Echo two decades ago.

John sadly now has dementia, which Natalie says is “difficult to see”, and she frequently video calls him to talk about the things he is most passionate about and keep the spirit alive.

“I chatted to my dad just this morning about Cycle4Cynthia,” said Natalie, talking to Chronicle & Echo. “Some days are worse than others but I see a sparkle in his eye when talking about Cycle4Cynthia.

“He remembers a lot more than I’d expect him to. Music and talking about fundraising for charity cause a change in his behaviour and we can still see that spark in him.”

Natalie says John did not have high expectations of where his “passion project” would go after the first ride, but before they knew it there were hundreds getting involved each year.

The F1 television presenter fondly remembers family cycles during her childhood, and she is pleased this is now something John’s grandchildren can get involved with too.

She said: “It doesn’t surprise me that it has reached its twentieth year. The cycles celebrate the beautiful county, while getting fit and raising money for a worthy cause.

“It all snowballed as others felt the same.”

Talking about the important work Cynthia Spencer Hospice does for those needing end of life care in the county, Natalie said: “It’s such an incredible charity and they treat everything with sensitivity, kindness, warmth and dignity.”

Natalie spoke of a woman named Ivy, who lived with her family for the last 15 years of her life.

Ivy was Natalie’s mother’s nanny as a child and she was taken to Cynthia Spencer Hospice at the end of her life.

“At the time as a young person, I thought it’d be scary to see a place like that when we took Ivy,” said Natalie. “But it was such a warm and kind place.

“Seeing it in person deepened my pride for what my dad kick started. The charity is selfless and works incredibly hard.

“The work they do really matters to the people of Northamptonshire.”

The aim for this year’s Cycle4Cynthia is for 1,000 riders to take part, each raising a minimum of £100, so £100,000 is donated to Cynthia Spencer – and Natalie “really thinks they can do it”.

The ride will start at 9am on September 17 at Holdenby House, and those taking part can choose to take on five, 10, 25 or 50 miles.

Anita Frith, director of income generation and communications at Cynthia Spencer Hospice, said: "Cycle4Cynthia all started with John 20 years ago and we are so grateful for his passion and continued commitment to our cause.

“Since it started, thousands of people have taken part, raising over £745,000 for hospice care and we really hope participants old and new will join us in September to celebrate the twentieth anniversary."

Cycle4Cynthia also started this year by introducing a new scheme called Sofa2Cycle, in preparation for this year’s celebratory ride.

“Anything getting people more active is a step in the right direction,” said Natalie. “My dad’s love for being active came from when he had groundbreaking surgery to resurface his hips before the first Cycle4Cynthia.

“He was told he would never ride a bike again.”

Natalie and her brother try to attend the rides each year, but it is hard to manage around their schedules – particularly as the Grand Prix tends to be at a similar time for the F1 television presenter.

She said: “Our happiest memories are cycling around Northamptonshire and we love visiting.

“The camaraderie and community spirit has been consistent from day one, and people genuinely care and come together for the cause.

“This really is from the grassroots up.”

Natalie recalls taking part in the first Cycle4Cynthia and she admits she “bit off more than she could chew” when she questioned how hard cycling 50 miles could really be.

“Northamptonshire is hillier than you think,” she joked. “It was great fun and now I enjoy seeing my brother’s children take part.”

Natalie also wants people to remember the equal importance of mental health and wellbeing, alongside physical health – which she has experienced with John’s dementia diagnosis and the need to keep his emotional wellbeing up.

“Cynthia Spencer can see the importance of mental health and is ahead of the curve with it, which is vitally important,” said Natalie, who is currently part of a team organising a mental health festival in memory of her late friend Caroline Flack.