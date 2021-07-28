Extreme weather sees giant hailstones hit Earls Barton
Unseasonal weather conditions have hit the county this afternoon
While our county was drenched in sunshine one minute, then soaked with rain the next this afternoon (Wednesday, July 28) , a strange weather phenomenon hit Earls Barton.
The hailstones, estimated at the size of Maltesers,came down on the village during the past half-hour.
This video was filmed by our reporter who watched the hail batter his garden.
It's not yet known if any damage was caused to any property but last week similar hail wrote off cars in Kibworth Beauchamp.
Other areas of the county including Northampton have suffered flooding this afternoon. Scattered showers are forecast to continue into the early evening.