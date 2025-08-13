Extraordinary Northamptonshire village council meeting called to discuss much-objected-to 250-house development

Earls Barton Parish Council will hold an extraordinary meeting tomorrow (August 14) to ‘discuss and agree the response’ to a planning application that would see up to 250 new houses built in the village’s southwest corner.

The meeting will be held at Earls Barton Youth Club in the Recreational Ground on August 14 at 7.15pm, allowing members of the public to speak – for a maximum of three minutes –but the overall allotted public speaking time is a total of 15 minutes.

Plans by Richborough Estates Ltd would see the new homes built on a portion of land adjacent to Northampton Road, sitting to the south of Aggate Way in the village.

Many people have expressed their frustrations at the plans, believing them to be detrimental to Earls Barton’s parking arrangements, access to amenities such as doctors, dentists, and school places.

A commenter on the planning application said: “The village facilities are already severely stretched. Schools, doctors, dentist are at full capacity. This will not help the already struggling elderly and young who desperately need these services. Parking is a major issue so this will make the village more dangerous and busy.”

The application currently has over 430 objections from local residents.

Meanwhile, developer William Davis has launched a consultation asking people for their views about the development of up to 250 more houses, which would be built next to the original 250 on the same portion of green space on the outskirts of the village.

