'Extraordinary' meeting of North Northamptonshire Council to be held behind closed doors
The meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday
The press and public will not be allowed entry to an extraordinary meeting of the new North Northants Council that has been called for Tuesday (June 29).
The planned finance scrutiny committee meeting was postponed to make way for the last-minute meeting that was penciled in earlier this week.
But the public have been left in the dark after published papers did not even make clear the topic of the meeting, aside from one item entitled 'legal matter'.
The Northants Telegraph understands the matter relates to a previous issue at East Northants Council that may have legal implications that could be costly to the authority.
The meeting, to which all 78 council members have been invited, is set to take place in the Core Theatre at the Corby Cube at 7pm on Tuesday.
Government rules state that items can only be exempt in specific circumstances including information relating to an employee, information about the recipient of a council service, contract expenditure, contract negotiations or legal matters and adoption or fostering.