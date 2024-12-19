Extra day added to Christmas display for first time in 11 years as almost £1,000 already raised for charity

An extra day has been added to an annual Christmas display at a Northampton home for the first time in 11 years, as the organiser wants to continue building on the almost £1,000 raised for charity so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Williams welcomed visitors into her home on December 14 and 15, which she is known for decorating in Lumbertubs Lane to raise money for different charities.

She will do the same from 3.30pm until 6pm on Sunday (December 22) in aid of PHAB, which supports social activities and sports for children and young adults nationally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is £3 for children, which includes a Santa visit and present, and £1 for adults. A donation box will remain outside Ann’s home until Christmas.

Ann Williams is inviting visitors to her home in Lumbertubs Lane once again on Sunday (December 22) from 3.30pm until 6pm.

“Everyone who comes is amazed,” said Ann. “We had people who have and haven’t been before, and the Mayor absolutely loved it.

“Children were asking if they could come back the next day and everyone said how affordable it was. When people see it and realise how good it is, they have the enthusiasm to tell others.”

Ann is hoping to catch the full beauty of the display in the dark, which is why her home will open later than usual on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The display originated at a time when Ann’s daughter and husband both had cancer, and her husband was on a committee for the area.

Entry is £3 for children, which includes a Santa visit and present, and £1 for adults. A donation box will remain outside Ann’s home until Christmas.

He thought it would be a good idea for Ann to decorate the bungalow for charity, which she had always done but decided to take it to the next level.

Ann’s husband sadly passed away the following February, but she continued and it got bigger and better as the years went on.

“It’s just amazing,” said Ann. “The swimming pool has a beautiful swan in it, with seals, penguins, an igloo and a Norwegian house. The Victorian village and town display is in the games room, and the fun fair, tombola and Father Christmas are in their own rooms.”

The organiser proudly shared that visitors have praised the “winter wonderland” display for being different from anything they have seen before, and she invites everyone along this weekend.