Extension to Northampton cemetery underway to create extra 3,900 burial plots in the town

A delayed project to increase burial plots by an extra 3,900 in Northampton alongside a wildlife corridor is finally underway.

In 2021 the former local authority – Northampton Borough Council (NBC) – said that an allotment site next to Dallington Cemetery had been cleared of vegetation so it could continue to commission further investigation surveys to assist with the detail design that would support the full planning application.

NBC said at the time that it hoped the site would be finished by February 2022 so it is ready for burials in 2024.

However, West Northamptonshire Council – the authority which was formed after the borough council was abolished in April 2021 – has since said the planning process took longer than anticipated.

Work finally began in April when WNC said: “Work to extend Northampton’s Dallington Cemetery is underway, creating an extra 3,900 burial plots plus a wildlife corridor to support local nature.

“A new access route has also been created in Hawksmoor Way, to make it easier for funeral vehicles to enter the site.

“The site will be fenced off for the duration of work, which should be completed by September.

“No disruption is expected to local traffic or neighbouring areas.”

It is expected that the site will be ready for burials by 2027/28 with the soil needing a settling period of around two years.

With the extra 3,900 adult plots being created, there will be a total of 13,520 used and pre-purchased plots at Dallington.

AcrossWest Northants, the total number of adult plots including those in use, available and pre-purchased is 70,722.