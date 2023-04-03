Extension to consultation period for travel scheme for Abington Park area in Northampton

Abington Park area travel scheme

People can provide their feedback on our consultation until midnight on Sunday 14 May. Following on from the initial comments from residents and additional requests for information, the consultation period has been further extended to provide an opportunity for people to provide their views.

The Abington Park Area Active Travel scheme proposes the introduction of segregated cycleways and footways connecting Abington Park Crescent with Wellingborough Road, Bridgewater Drive, and Park Avenue South, as well as improvements to the junction of Billing Road and Rushmere Road. These proposals support safe active access to Abington Park and nearby Bridgewater Primary School.

The proposed changes seek to encourage improved active travel and provide better alternatives to driving which will reduce traffic and increase safety for walkers and cyclists.

The proposals include:

- Abington Park Crescent - a new two-way cycleway which will be separated from the road, and a new upgraded crossing at the junction with Park Avenue South

- Bridgewater Drive - a new two-way cycleway towards the school and new road crossings are proposed

- Park Avenue South - new cycleways that merge into existing cycling facilities At the junction of Billing Road and Rushmere Road, there has been a longstanding request to improve facilities for pedestrians at the junction. The scheme proposals for the junction will provide new safer controlled crossing facilities which will also include diagonal crossings to shorten the current routes taken by pedestrians, especially children travelling to and from the schools in the area. The proposals will also look to remove the islands at the junction and simplify its day-to-day operation.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) are hosting two drop-in events; members of the project team will be available to answer questions about the scheme and speak to people about the proposals and consultation.

20 April at Bridgewater Primary School, 3.30-6.00pm 27 April at Abington Park Museum, 3-7pm