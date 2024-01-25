News you can trust since 1931
Extension plans for Earls Barton Primary School approved

Two mobile classrooms will be replaced with a five-classroom extension
By Nadia Lincoln, local democracy reporter
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:49 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 14:25 GMT
A primary school has been given permission to increase its classroom space and build a new teaching block on school grounds.

Earls Barton Primary School, which is located in the village centre just off the High Street, will replace two mobile classrooms with a five-classroom extension.

Earls Barton Primary School was created in 2017 when the existing infant and junior schools merged together.

A 3D illustration of what the new extension block could look like from the KS1 playground. (Credit: Stenton Obhi Architects) Taken from design and access statement on planning application.
A 3D illustration of what the new extension block could look like from the KS1 playground. (Credit: Stenton Obhi Architects) Taken from design and access statement on planning application.

The upper and lower school still use two separate buildings for children from Reception to Year Six.

Plans for the third building will run between the existing structures and link them together through a central corridor.

A maximum of 525 pupils are on the school roll – of which there are currently 470 – however, the school says there are plans to increase this number to 630 pupils over time.

Documents in the planning application detailed existing classrooms as ‘undersized’.

A 3D illustration of what the new extension block could look like. (Credit: Stenton Obhi Architects) Taken from design and access statement on planning application.
A 3D illustration of what the new extension block could look like. (Credit: Stenton Obhi Architects) Taken from design and access statement on planning application.

They also highlighted the need to remove the temporary ‘dilapidated mobile classrooms’ to improve the quality of education and cohesion across the year groups.

Under the plans, the new classrooms will extend onto the former staff car park.

Parking will instead be moved to a small field at the front of the school, with new vehicle access granted from Churchill Road.

The application said that previous staff parking on site was limited, leading to many teachers parking on adjacent streets.

Site layout, including thew new teaching block (blue) and new staff car park at the front of the school. (Credit: Stenton Obhi Architects) Taken from planning applicaiton.
Site layout, including thew new teaching block (blue) and new staff car park at the front of the school. (Credit: Stenton Obhi Architects) Taken from planning applicaiton.

A total of 35 spaces and two disabled spots will be provided.

Some objections were made concerning the loss of the playing field for children’s sports days and amenities.

However, two large hard-standing playgrounds next to the former infant and junior school block will remain untouched for children to use during their breaks.

The North Northamptonshire planning committee unanimously approved the school extension, subject to the conditions set out in the report and a verbal update.

