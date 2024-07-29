Experienced business owner of a decade ‘astonished’ to be named ‘Female Founder of the Year’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An experienced business owner, who established her venture more than a decade ago, was “astonished” to be named ‘Female Founder of the Year’ at the recent Female Founders Summit.

Cheryl Loak is the director of TUTS UK and has an admirable passion for advocating women in construction.

The construction training company, first launched in the county in 2013, empowers industry professionals to be proactive with their training through high quality courses they need and want.

Cheryl founded the business at a time when she felt she had more to give, as a result of the limitations of working for an employer rather than yourself.

Female Founder of the Year Cheryl Loak, with Female Founders Summit organisers Lucienne Shakir and Kim Hughes. Photo: Chloe Court.

As she was due to get married and wanted to start a family in the near future, she knew she would get the flexibility if she established her own business.

Cheryl’s journey in the industry began in 2004 when she did temp work, and it was not by choice that she ended up in construction.

The business founder shared that the construction industry has progressed from what it was two decades ago, and she may have ventured into it by choice if she had more options back then.

It was her interest in quality training that led her to set up TUTS, which now provides a wide portfolio of health and safety related training.

When asked how it felt to win the most sought-after award at the Female Founders Summit, Cheryl told the Chronicle & Echo: “I’m quite astonished, it’s hard to put into words. It’s nice to be recognised that we’re on the right track.”

Cheryl believes anyone in the room who had completed the Lucienne Coaching academy programme could have won the award – and she is still in shock that it was her.

The 10-month programme gave her the opportunity to strip the business back and look at the fundamentals. Cheryl is not stopping there as there are many improvements she still wants to make.

The founder is hot on her customer experience being of top quality, and appreciated being part of a process that held her accountable to making rapid progress.

Not only did she praise the content that Lucienne Shakir covered over the 10 months, but having had dedicated time to focus on the business too.

The award win has reaffirmed to Cheryl that the hard work she and her team put into TUTS is having the intended positive outcome.

As a business that was heavily hit by the pandemic, Cheryl took the plunge with the academy programme – and it has given her more knowledge and motivation to push forward, alongside her team.

When asked her biggest takeaways from the Female Founders Summit earlier this month, Cheryl said: “Hearing people’s stories. We all have our challenges, some more than others. Having that support network, friendships and community is priceless.”