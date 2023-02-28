Exciting expansion for unique wedding chaperone service which pampers dogs across Northamptonshire

There has been an exciting expansion for a unique wedding chaperone service in Northamptonshire, which pampers and looks after dogs on a couple’s big day.

First launched in 2016, Pamper My Poochie offers holistic dog spa treatments, dog sitting, walking and their wedding service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the last time founder Jules Guy spoke to this newspaper, the team has gone from four permanent staff members to 10 and they have increased their availability to meet demands – which saw them nearly booked up for this summer in November last year.

Owner of Pamper My Poochie, Jules Guy, chaperoning the happy couple's dog Maddie on their big day. Photo: 1st Class Photography.

Jules said: “It’s going really well and even after upping our availability with a bigger team, we are nearly fully booked for the summer.”

One of the hardest challenges the team faced was finding a groomer, but new recruit Gemma has completed the team – along with three new dog walkers and chaperones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having new staff on board is an exciting time for the business,” said Jules. “And to find a groomer who is gentle and kind, fully qualified and fit straight in with the team is amazing.”

A bigger team now means Jules can take on more chaperoning and weddings herself, as she can leave the grooming in Gemma’s capable hands.

Callum, Jess and their pooch Maddie. Photo: 1st Class Photography.

They have also opened more slots for dog walking, which Jules is “really happy” about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The founder has worked with dogs since she was 11 and saw a gap in the market after hearing many people miss out on weddings to look after dogs – as well as the pooch missing out.

Pamper My Poochie has had a “great response” across Northamptonshire, as people want dog-friendly wedding venues to welcome their furry friends.

The business is now on two additional supplier lists of wedding venues in the county, taking the total to five, including Dodmoor House and Crockwell Farm.

With meetings coming up and a successful start to wedding fair season this year, Jules hopes this will continue to rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Dodmoor House remains the most popular venue for the Pamper My Poochie team to be hired to attend, Chester House is becoming increasingly in demand.

It was more than a year ago that the company’s groomers was launched in Gloucester Avenue, where the spa treatments take place.

The wedding service starts with the dog being picked up and taken for a pamper, which includes a deluxe package suitable for their breed, complete with facials, an aromatherapy massage and ‘pawfume’.

An accessory can be chosen to match the wedding colours, or clients can provide their own outfit for their pet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the morning of the wedding does not work for clients, the pamper can be done ahead of the big day.

The dog is then accompanied by the chaperone to the wedding, where they can be walked down the aisle, be a ring bearer, and have photos.

The sitter can even stay overnight to look after the pooch, or they can be booked into overnight accommodation.

Jules said: “This year is about building our client base and being the best we can be.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamper My Poochie remains the “only unique provider of all of these services in Northamptonshire”.