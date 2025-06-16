'Exceptional' chair of Northamptonshire carers charity awarded MBE 'solidifying legacy of compassionate service'

A chair of a Northamptonshire carers charity, described as “exceptional”, has been awarded an MBE.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally Jones, from Northampton, was named in the King’s Birthday Honours List, released on Friday (June 13), for her services to carers.

Sally held several positions in Adult Social Care and Children’s Services at Northamptonshire County Council from 1971 to 2004, when she became a trustee at Northamptonshire Carers. She became chair in 2017 and has played an “instrumental role in shaping and strengthening the organisation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Carers said: “This prestigious accolade is a testament to Sally’s unwavering dedication to both the voluntary and statutory sectors, and it reflects the profound impact she has had on communities across Northamptonshire.

Sally Jones has been awarded an MBE.

“Sally’s devotion extends beyond professional accomplishments—she is a passionate champion for the voluntary sector, contributing immensely to local initiatives in her village and beyond. Her leadership as former Chair of Trustees for Citizens Advice Northampton further solidifies her legacy of compassionate service.

"Perhaps most inspiring of all is Sally’s personal commitment to carers, driven by her own journey as a carer for her parents and now her husband, Graham, who has dementia. Her advocacy for improved carer support across the county has been truly remarkable, making this recognition in Carers Week all the more meaningful.

Mark Major, CEO of Northamptonshire Carers, added: "This award is richly deserved, and we are all so proud of Sally. She has not only had an outstanding career but has been a force for good in the county for countless years, making a huge difference to so many people.

"Kind, compassionate, and exceptional in all she does, Sally is truly inspirational."

Harry Dunn’s mum and a police volunteer were also named in the latest honours list.