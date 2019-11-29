Exasperation as large box full of paint dropped from window outside Northampton block of flats

Residents at a Northampton block of flats were left exasperated after a large box full of paint was dropped out of a window onto the communal entrance.

The white paint covered the steps and floor around the entrance to St Stephen's House following the incident on Saturday night (November 23).

St Stephen's House on Grafton Street, Northampton. Photo: Google

Jason Kelly, whose mother and friend both live in the Grafton Street block, blamed drug addicts who live in a flat on St Andrew's Street opposite.

"Why would someone even do this? Young children, vulnerable people and families live in these premises, not just the crack heads of Northampton," he wrote on the Chronicle & Echo's Facebook page.

Fears have previously been raised by St Stephen's House residents that a drug addict would be found dead if they continue to use the communal areas to 'get high'.

Northampton Partnership Homes, which manages the block of flats, insists they take reports of anti-social behaviour seriously and encourage any resident experiencing issues to report it to them.

Assistant director of housing Nicky McKenzie said: "We’ve been working closely with the local police to resolve the ongoing issues with anti-social behaviour at St Stephen’s House.

"Last week, we were in a position to take enforcement action and as a result, residents have reported that the anti-social behaviour is no longer an issue.

"We don’t believe the paint spillage is related. We’ve made an initial attempt to remove the paint and we will be returning to clear up the remainder.

Report issues to NPH on 0300 3307003 or at www.nph.org.uk.