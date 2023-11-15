Ex-army veterans surprised by generosity of Wellingborough people after being gifted beers at local Wetherspoons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three army veterans who attended the Remembrance parade in Wellingborough on Sunday were pleasantly surprised by the support of locals at the pub after the service, and paid the good deed forward.
William Irvine, 37, and Michael Perkings, 39, from Wellingborough and Stewart Barrow, 38, from Ecton Brook, Northampton all served together in the Northamptonshire company of the Regiment 2 Royal Anglian, and paid their respects at the war memorial on Sunday.
Following that, they took a trip to the Red Well in the centre, where several trays of beers and other alcoholic beverages were generously gifted by others in the pub.
William told the Northants Telegraph: “It was overwhelming, the support was really appreciated from all three of us.
“We also shared all the drinks with all the veterans in the pub, everyone was amazed by what was going on and where all the drinks were coming from.
“It was just a great response from all the locals in Wellingborough.”
The trio were sent a barrage of refreshments including more than three dozen drinks, burger meals, whisky, port, two pots of peas, a fried egg, and two servings of spaghetti bolognese.
Unable to tackle such a substantial gift, they decided to share it with other patrons of the Silver Street Wetherspoons.
William added: “We gave out all the drinks to every one in the pub, to families of ex-service men and women to still serving soldiers. Everyone was so grateful and we all had a amazing day.”