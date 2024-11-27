Shopping centre bosses say there’s something at Rushden Lakes, For However You Christmas.

Until Sunday, January 5, visit the Festive Fayre in Central Boulevard to browse wooden chalets filled with mulled wine, fudge, churros, cheese, German sausages and more among festive lighting and trees.

There is also a vintage Ferris wheel for £4 per person per ride.

Rushden Lakes centre manager Donna French said: “We’re delighted to welcome the Festive Fayre and vintage Ferris wheel this Christmas.

"The new addition adds a touch of Christmas sparkle to a day out here at Rushden Lakes.

"The Perfume Shop and Pret A Manger are also set to open their doors on Garden Square and The Boardwalk over the festive period.

"Both brands expand the offering and choice for our visitors, so we’re excited for both to open ahead of a busy time of year.”

Rushden Lakes launched its annual online Christmas Prize Draw on November 25, which will see one winner get their hands on a prize worth more than £1,500.

Paradise Island Adventure Golf, Rituals, Five Guys, Beaverbrooks and Cineworld are just some of the fan favourites included.

And that’s not the only chance to win with Rushden Lakes as from Monday, December 2, five Facebook prize draws will launch over a two-week period.

Five Jellycat toys will be up for grabs with more details due to be revealed on Rushden Lakes’ social media pages.

Other festive fun at Rushden Lakes includes the gingerbread trail taking place until Tuesday, December 31 - collect a free map from Customer Services and find all 10 characters.

Visit Discover Northamptonshire at the A Letter to Father Christmas grotto throughout December to decorate and hand deliver a letter to Santa, and

join local historian, Sharn Matthews on Friday, December 6 to chat all things Christmas Traditions.

Book a willow wreath workshop or Christmas crafts session with The Wildlife Trust on various dates to make Christmas decorations for your home.

The illuminated charity tractor run takes place on Sunday, December 15, which will see the event finish at Rushden Lakes for an evening fundraiser celebration.

The destination has also teamed up with local community groups and charities to provide free space to showcase local talent.

Rushden Town Band, Raunds Community Choir and Irchester Players are all lined up to entertain visitors with performances to create the ultimate Christmas spirit.

And whether shopping for the perfect Secret Santa present or feasting festive favourites at Pizza Express, TGI Fridays, Bill’s, Zizzi or Wildwood, explore the dazzling decorations lighting up the destination.

Real Christmas trees and a refresh of the photo wall, which now features beavers with Santa hats, complete this year’s festive embellishments.

For more information visit the website.

Scroll down to see more pictures of what’s on this Christmas at Rushden Lakes...

1 . Christmas at Rushden Lakes Rushden Lakes is all set for Christmas! Photo: Rushden Lakes Photo Sales

2 . Christmas at Rushden Lakes Some of the festive food on offer at the Rushden Lakes Festive Fayre Photo: Rushden Lakes Photo Sales

3 . Christmas at Rushden Lakes These chocolates look so good! Photo: Rushden Lakes Photo Sales

4 . Christmas at Rushden Lakes There are lots of festive treats at Rushden Lakes this Christmas Photo: Rushden Lakes Photo Sales