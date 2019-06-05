Ever thought of becoming a model? Northampton agency is looking to recruit in the town

A new modelling agency based in Northampton is hoping to seek out new talent at a vintage fashion show in the town tomorrow.

Eden Model Management was founded in April 2018, with its clients having already secured assignments in the UK, Eastern Europe, Germany and Japan.

And this Friday, June 6, the agency is looking to recruit more people who want to thrive in the industry at a fashion show at Northampton's Platform Club.

The founder of Eden, Anne Bell-Glenister, was born in Northampton and started her career as a model when she was 16 - also working an actor, singer and dancer.

She said: "With my knowledge and experience of the modelling industry as well as training in recruitment I have a clear idea of what it takes to successfully place models with the right clients and offer value for money.

“You can be absolutely any age to start modelling there is a market for everyone. If you want to come down to the Platform on Friday and have a chat with the team about modelling and how it works then we would be happy to meet you.”

The show will be featuring clothing from Vintage Guru St Giles and the models, male and female, who represent a range of ages, sizes and styles will be demonstrating that pre-loved clothes offer a more sustainable way of living.

Anne says she has seen the industry change over the years and specialises in what she calls ‘normal’ models that are always in demand for commercials, catalogues and live catwalk shows.

She says she finds herself scouting for new talent wherever she goes and said some of the attendees at Friday's fashion show 'might well be approached' by her team.

The Vintage Catwalk Show will start at 6.30pm. Tickets are £8 or £5 for students and concessions. They can be bought in advance from Vintage Guru in St Giles Street or on the door.

All profits will go to Dementia UK and Cancer Research.

Anne said the best advice she could give to any aspiring model would be to "arm yourself with great photos, confidence and be realistic.

"You get from this what you put in," she said.

"Many dream of making it big and feel that if they are represented by an agent this is a guarantee of success.

"The reality, however, is that this is a very competitive industry and a very small percentage of models or actors work full time."