An event that brings some of the UK’s top graffiti artists together, to increase community pride and reduce crime, has been “cancelled indefinitely”.

The Wall Games was set up by art curator James Thompson in 2019, and created bright and colourful murals on designated areas and buildings.

The games uplifted areas of Northampton, such as unloved underpasses and walkways – with locations including Guildhall Road, the Greyfriars under passage, Sol Central, Green Street and the St Peter’s Way hoardings near St James Retail Park.

The Wall Games created bright and colourful murals on designated areas and buildings. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Taking to social media, the organisers said: “Wall Games has been cancelled indefinitely. We have been unable to secure the main spaces this year.

“We will try again at some point, but for now we are confined to the history books.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us and painted our town. We loved every minute of it.”

The event was organised under the Wall Games Art Association (WGAA), a not-for-profit voluntary organisation supporting local charities, artists and communities through its events and outreach work.

The organisers took to social media to say they have been unable to secure the main spaces this year. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

This included free youth street art workshops, to teach young people about the responsibilities of obtaining permission from building owners before creating public art work.

After the announcement of the cancellation was made on social media, many took to the comments to share their upset.

One comment read: “This is so sad to hear. I think it is a fabulous project that celebrates Northampton’s creativity in such a visible way.

“Brings art to the community, breaks down barriers and totally brightens up the place.”

The graffiti artwork on the St Peters Way hoardings has now been removed. Photo: Logan Macleod.

“Was a brilliant addition to the shoe town,” read another. “Encourages creativity with some amazing art in previous years. It will be missed.”

The event ran in partnership with Northampton Town Council, West Northamptonshire Council, Alfreshco Paint Supplies, The Hope Centre, Layitdownnorth, and DJ Mark Ski.

When approached for comment by this newspaper, both Northampton Town Council and West Northamptonshire Council said they had no direct involvement in the cancellation of the event.

A WNC spokesperson said: “Wall games was a welcome event and helped to create eye-catching pieces of artwork across the area. We would certainly welcome and be happy to facilitate other similar activities in the future.”

Northampton Town Council says it was “disappointed” to hear the organisers had decided to cancel this year’s event.

NTC was “proud to have funded and supported the project for the past two years, to give artists the opportunity to showcase their work”.

They believe the “artwork added to the town culturally and attracted new visitors”.

Councillor Jane Birch, chair of the Town Council’s community services committee, said: “This has been a popular project in Northampton, and we were saddened to hear of its cancellation.

“As a town council we have contributed significant resource in the past to making it happen and we hope we can work with the organisers again in the near future.”

Though there has been some speculation that the removal of the artwork on the St Peter’s Way hoardings has something to do with the cancellation of the Wall Games, WNC has responded.

A council spokesperson said the two are unrelated and “the hoarding has been replaced due to deterioration and general wear”.

The council confirmed it is preparing new designs related to the planned development of Four Waterside.

When asked if there are any other areas of the town where graffiti has or will be covered, the spokesperson said “this will happen at some point in Marefair, at the old Castle House site opposite the Old Black Lion”.