Europe's last airworthy Lancaster bomber confirmed to fly over Northamptonshire at Earls Barton Transport Show
A total of 7,377 were built but just two remain operational, and one of those Avro Lancasters will soon soar over the skies of Northamptonshire as part of a local transport show.
A Facebook post from the Earls Barton Transport Show said: “We have been allocated a flypast of the iconic Lancaster bomber on Sunday, August 25.
“This is the only flying example of this plane left in Europe and we are extremely grateful to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight for this allocation.”
The fly-past, while subject to weather and aircraft serviceability, will give onlookers the opportunity to gaze at the last airworthy Lancaster bomber in Europe, an aircraft which was pivotal for the allied forces during the Second World War.
The lone Lancaster bomber in Europe was built in 1945 and remains one of only two of its type in the world that is airworthy, the other being FM213 currently stationed in Hamilton in Canada’s Ontario. It was intended to be used as part of the British Tiger Force for strategic bombing in the far east, however was no longer needed due to the end of the war. It began its career as a display aircraft in the spring of 1968, recently celebrating its 50th anniversary as part of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight fleet.
After repair work over the winter, the Lancaster with the reference PA474 took to the skies earlier this week from RAF Coningsby, and in just a few weeks time, it will fly over Northamptonshire on August 25 during the Earls Barton Transport show. The event is scheduled to take place across three days on August 24, 25, and 26 at White’s Nurseries, and will feature family amusements, vintage vehicles, model boats and more.
