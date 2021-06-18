Euro 2020: England fans brave the rain at Northampton pub gardens to cheer on The Three Lions against Scotland - in pictures

England fans were pictured enjoying themselves at popular pubs across Northampton as the Three Lions battled it out against Scotland at Euro 2020.

Fans were snapped by the Chronicle and Echo's photographer cheering England on at Jimmy's Sports Bar, Barratts, and Sixfields Tavern on a wet Friday (June 18) night in the town.

Gareth Southgate's men didn't give them much to cheer about however, as England were held to a 0-0 draw by the dogged Scots.

England captain Harry Kane said after the game: "It wasn't our best performance.

"But it's another point closer to qualification and that's our ultimate goal. We just have to recover and look forward to the next game in a few days.

"It was a tough game. Scotland defended really well, made good blocks at the right times and we know no game is going to be easy. It's a European Championship and Scotland are playing for their lives.

"We've got another big game in a few days against the Czechs, we want to finish sharp."

England drop down to second in Group D but have the chance to go top when they face the Czech Republic this Tuesday (June 22) at 8pm.

Scotland need to beat Croatia on Tuesday to qualify for the knock out stages of the tournament.

1. England fans at the Barratts in Kingsthorpe Road. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo

