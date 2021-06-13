Euro 2020: All smiles as England fans flock to popular Northampton pubs to watch the Three Lions beat Croatia - in pictures

Northampton's pubs were packed with England fans this afternoon (Sunday, June 13) as the Three Lions beat Croatia in their first game of Euro 2020.

Fans were snapped by the Chronicle and Echo's photographer enjoying themselves in Jimmy's Sports Bar, the Barratts, and Sir Pickering Phipps.

Gareth Southgate's men beat the Croats 1-0 at Wembley thanks to a Raheem Sterling goal on the 57th minute, much to the delight of pub goers.

England boss Gareth Southgate said after the game: "It's lovely to have given our fans and our country a really enjoyable afternoon. The players dealt with the big occasion really well. Right from the start, incredible heat, they played well and settled early in the game."

England go top of their group and will play Scotland on Friday at 8pm, which should be another busy night in the town's pubs.

1. England fans in Jimmy's Sports Bar. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Buy photo

